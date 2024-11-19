JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

