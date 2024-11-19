Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 329,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $934,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 128.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun during the second quarter valued at $772,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CLSA started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kanzhun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.38 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

