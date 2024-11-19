KBC Group NV Buys 7,274 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after buying an additional 788,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in UGI by 13.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after buying an additional 356,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 84.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after buying an additional 1,122,766 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at $53,371,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI by 32.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after buying an additional 566,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

