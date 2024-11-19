KBC Group NV Buys 8,332 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.14 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

