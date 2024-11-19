KBC Group NV Buys 9,140 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 67.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Twilio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,745. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.70.

Shares of TWLO opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.76.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

