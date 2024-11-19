KBC Group NV Has $1.04 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after buying an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,824,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 80.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

NYSE:BIO opened at $313.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.28 and a 200-day moving average of $314.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.12 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

