KBC Group NV Purchases 512,774 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KBC Group NV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $329,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $690.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $151.92 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

