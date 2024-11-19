KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

KBC Group NV increased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $694,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD opened at $350.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $291.98 and a one year high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.31.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

