KBC Group NV Sells 1,241 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.49 and a 12-month high of $139.54.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

