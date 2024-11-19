Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.34%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

