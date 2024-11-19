Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the third quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NerdWallet during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NRDS opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Insider Activity

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 49,722 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $599,150.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,839,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,311,034.50. This trade represents a 1.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 412,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $4,676,824.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,600,495.75. The trade was a 8.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NerdWallet

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.