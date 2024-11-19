Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of J.Jill worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JILL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,535.20. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.Jill Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of JILL opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

