Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.90.

FCNCA stock opened at $2,194.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,973.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,873.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,363.97 and a twelve month high of $2,275.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $55.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

