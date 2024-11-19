Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,912 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $217.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

