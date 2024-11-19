Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 22.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBIN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merchants Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,912,000. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $999,747.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251,310.30. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.