Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 135.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 438.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,914,237.12. The trade was a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,524,500 in the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

