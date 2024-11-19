Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in National Beverage by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

