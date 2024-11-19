Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 380,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 353,624 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 56,097 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

