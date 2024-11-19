Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Geron by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 870.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Geron Stock Up 3.3 %

GERN stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

