Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 260.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $470.50 million, a PE ratio of -113.67 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

