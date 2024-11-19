Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $2,498,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $622,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at $407,496,000.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

CDP stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

