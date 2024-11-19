Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,870 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,823 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 790,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in AxoGen by 587.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 686,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 587,024 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,617,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AXGN stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $563.30 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

