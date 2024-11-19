Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,071,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 135,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Pure Cycle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of PCYO opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

About Pure Cycle

(Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.