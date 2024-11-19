Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,965 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,965 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 83.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Terex by 74.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Terex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

