Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,600 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AerSale by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerSale by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AerSale by 30.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 377,397 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $319.79 million, a PE ratio of 601.60 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,320. This trade represents a 117.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

