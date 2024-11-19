Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 31,530 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,530 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 10,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $625,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $76.31 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

