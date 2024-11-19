Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 775,095 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,095 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 423.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.