Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 94,531 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,531 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 11.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $269,832.96. This trade represents a 25.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,170. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

