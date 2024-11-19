Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $150,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in EZCORP by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZPW opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

