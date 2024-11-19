Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The trade was a 53.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,834. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

