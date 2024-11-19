Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 329.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 326,091 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $2,159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 121.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $337.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Michael David Braner bought 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $299,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares in the company, valued at $32,242,169.70. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 58,804 shares of company stock worth $915,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

