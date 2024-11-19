Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after buying an additional 186,680 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 25.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 14.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.73. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.