Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Given New C$0.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Lucara Diamond Price Performance

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$0.63.

About Lucara Diamond

Featured Stories

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

