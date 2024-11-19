MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 119.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total value of $5,459,090.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,194,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,961,716.92. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,236.80. This trade represents a 24.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,300,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Northland Securities upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

