Maxim Group Lowers Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target to $5.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

