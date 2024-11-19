Maxim Group Lowers Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Price Target to $5.00

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
About Dolphin Entertainment
