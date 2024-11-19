Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,557 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $42,337,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,205,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

