Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.10. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.