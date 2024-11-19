Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 177 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. XN LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the period.

TRU stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 5.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

