Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.