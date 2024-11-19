Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.14 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55.
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
