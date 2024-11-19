Metis Global Partners LLC Has $342,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $3,378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 818,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 105,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 75,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.56 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 112.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

