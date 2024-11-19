Metis Global Partners LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after purchasing an additional 204,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Illumina by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,068,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $284,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

