Metis Global Partners LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global Ship Lease worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GSL stock opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $871.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.83 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSL. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

