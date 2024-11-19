Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 187.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.11%.

Insider Activity at CareTrust REIT

In other CareTrust REIT news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of CareTrust REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,682.20. The trade was a 11.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

