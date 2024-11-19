Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,009,000 after purchasing an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 92.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,332,000 after buying an additional 846,967 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,018,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,087 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 978,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,178 shares of company stock worth $4,982,857. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

