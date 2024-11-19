Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $53,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Twilio by 214.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Twilio by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $731,002.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares in the company, valued at $17,678,687.10. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,537 shares of company stock worth $3,390,745 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

TWLO opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

