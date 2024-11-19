Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 309 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $256,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,841.85. This trade represents a 12.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,118 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

