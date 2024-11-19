Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 390 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $814,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in GMS by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of GMS by 56.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 22.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of GMS by 630.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,846 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GMS from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $103.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

