MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 133.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 21.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $359,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 124.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.23. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.