MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 35.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 254.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

