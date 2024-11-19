Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $292.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.54.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

